Renewable Energy has the potential to enable a just societal and energy transition and can foster sustainable development in the Global South. Upscaling Renewable Energy solutions on all levels and in all sectors is necessary to improve energy access and eradicate energy poverty, strengthen local economies and resilient societies.

This #DBUdigital Online Salon “Working together for a Just Energy Transition in the Global South: Inspiration for legislators, implementers and civil society“, aims at providing an overview of conditions necessary for energy policymaking to realise a successful and effective transformation of the energy system.

Representatives of civil society, climate-vulnerable countries, business as well as parliament involved in climate action and upscaling renewable energy will share their insights and discuss trends, challenges, and opportunities of a just energy transition in the Global South.

The #DBUdigital Online Salon will take place virtually on March 22nd, 2022, from 01.00 pm – 2.30 pm CET / (12.00 pm – 1.30 pm GMT) and is jointly organised by the German Federal Environmental Foundation (Deutsche Bundesstiftung Umwelt, DBU) and the Global Renewables Congress (GRC).

Please register here.

Agenda:

13:00 CET

Welcome

Mr Alexander Bonde, Secretary-General of the German Federal Environmental Foundation

Opening Statement

Hon Bärbel Höhn, Chair of the Global Renewables Congress

13:20 CET

Keynotes & Discussion on the role of Renewable Energy and a Just Energy Transition

Aspects of Global Justice and the role of civil society – Dr Joachim Fünfgelt, Head of Division Economy and Sustainability, Bread for the World

The Climate Prosperity Agenda of climate-vulnerable countries – Ms Sara Jane Ahmed, Finance Advisor to the Vulnerable Group of Twenty (V20) Ministers of Finance of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF)

Parliamentary Climate Action and the role of legislators – Hon Paola Vega, former Member of the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica and Member of the GRC

The Entrepreneurial perspective and the role of innovators in driving energy access – Ms Catherine Adelmann, Founder and General Manager of Fosera

14:00 CET

Discussion



Moderation: Mr Stefan Schurig, Strategic Advisor to the Global Renewables Congress