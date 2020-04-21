The required move from a fossil fuel-based economy to a bioeconomy, characterized by a sustainable use of renewable resources, entails a number of trade-offs that need to be addressed. Policy-makers need to understand the trade-offs in order to make the right decisions. This panel discusses the important trade-off between agricultural production for food and bio fuels, and biodiversity protection. It reflects on the international externalities of national biodiversity strategies and the role of the G20.

Keynote: Julia Klöckner, German Minister of Food and Agriculture Panel with: Alexander Bonde, DBU, Germany

Franziska Schünemann, Kiel Institute for the World Economy

Maximo Torero, Food and Agriculture Organization

Robert Vos, IFPRI, Netherlands



Conny Czymoch, Journalist (Moderator)

