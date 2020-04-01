We regret to inform you that with growing health concerns and travel restrictions – among speakers and experts as well as participants – we have decided to postpone the “NetWorkshop Circular Cities > Town > Villages and Municipal Utilities” originally scheduled for 01 & 02 April, 2020. We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.



Together with the Collaborating Centre on Sustainable Consumption and Production (CSCP) we have put together an exciting and stimulating programme. It is our intention to honour all the hard work that went into this by finding alternative ways to deliver Circular Economy insights and support municipalities in exploring their role as circular change agents.



All challenging situations offer opportunities for innovation and we are exploring new ways of sparking the discussion. As a first step, a selected group of keynote speakers agreed to share their expertise and insights during a 90 min webinar, that will take place during the originally planned start of the NetWorkshop.



Please join us for an insightful session helping us to understand the relevance of the topic, the role and initiatives of European regulation as well as concrete opportunities and challenges that municipalities may face when “going circular”.

To register for the webinar, please click here

Agenda:



Webinar Circular Economy on the city level

01.04.2020, 13:00-14:30



Welcome

Alexander Bonde, Secretary General, DBU



Introduction to the topic and the speakers

Michael Kuhndt, Director, CSCP



Economy as European priority – current and future regulatory approaches

Emmanuelle Maire, European Commission, Directorate-General for Environment,

Head of Unit B1 – Sustainable Production, Products and Consumption



Starting the transition towards a Circular City – Why, how, with whom? The case of Copenhagen

Bo Asmus Kjeldgaard, former mayor of Copenhagen and CEO of Greenovation



Circular city approaches and success stories – Insights and case examples

Simon Clement, Co-ordinator, Sustainable Economy and procurement, ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability



Questions from the audience